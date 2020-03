The water tank

My camera, a Nikon D800, can take up to 10 shots and turn them into a multiple exposure in-camera. It is a lovely technique (and you will probably see a few more of them) so I tried it out on our water tank - which is looking better than usual with the flowers from the Tibouchena falling on top of it. This is for the Multiple Exposure challenge on http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique