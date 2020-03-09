Previous
Next
Monet would love it by jeneurell
Photo 1292

Monet would love it

The multiple exposure works beautifully on flowers. Once again, Nikon D800 10 shot in-camera multiple exposure. The flowers are Tibouchena (purple) and frangipanni (yellow).
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise