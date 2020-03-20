Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1296
Bert the bear
Another one for the multiple exposure challenge. I've more less confined myself to the house so went looking for multiple exposure challenges in the bedroom. I've used 10 shots zooming in on my bear sitting on a plastic chair on the bedroom balcony. My daughter-in-law made me the bear many years ago and it sailed half way around the world with us - as a result she/he is a tad mouldy! The multiple exposure challenge is on
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1296
photos
26
followers
47
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exposure
,
bear
,
multiple
,
memarch-technique
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close