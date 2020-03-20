Previous
Next
Bert the bear by jeneurell
Photo 1296

Bert the bear

Another one for the multiple exposure challenge. I've more less confined myself to the house so went looking for multiple exposure challenges in the bedroom. I've used 10 shots zooming in on my bear sitting on a plastic chair on the bedroom balcony. My daughter-in-law made me the bear many years ago and it sailed half way around the world with us - as a result she/he is a tad mouldy! The multiple exposure challenge is on http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise