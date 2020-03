Bert the bear

Another one for the multiple exposure challenge. I've more less confined myself to the house so went looking for multiple exposure challenges in the bedroom. I've used 10 shots zooming in on my bear sitting on a plastic chair on the bedroom balcony. My daughter-in-law made me the bear many years ago and it sailed half way around the world with us - as a result she/he is a tad mouldy! The multiple exposure challenge is on http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique