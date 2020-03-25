Previous
Bar-tailed godwit - Noosa by jeneurell
Photo 1297

Bar-tailed godwit - Noosa

I finally finished my print for the Overwintering Project. It wasn't without problems - mucking up the first aluminium plate and needed to totally redo it; wasting a few bits of expensive printmaking paper before it convinced me that it really wasn't good enough. Eventually the new plate printed without too many issues - then I cut my finger with the Stanley knife wrapping it for posting! Fortunately, even in these chaotic times, it arrived in Melbourne for exhibitions in Tasmania and WA later on.
Jennifer Eurell

