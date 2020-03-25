Bar-tailed godwit - Noosa

I finally finished my print for the Overwintering Project. It wasn't without problems - mucking up the first aluminium plate and needed to totally redo it; wasting a few bits of expensive printmaking paper before it convinced me that it really wasn't good enough. Eventually the new plate printed without too many issues - then I cut my finger with the Stanley knife wrapping it for posting! Fortunately, even in these chaotic times, it arrived in Melbourne for exhibitions in Tasmania and WA later on.