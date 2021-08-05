Previous
Shadows by jeneurell
Photo 1449

Shadows

I just walked into my bedroom and thought the shadows looked rather nice.
5th August 2021

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell


Diana ace
They sure do, it's almost a perfect b/w shot too.
August 5th, 2021  
