Previous
Next
Tiny waterfall in creek by jeneurell
Photo 1464

Tiny waterfall in creek

The little waterfall took my eye. I did have to zoom in a bit too much on my phone - but I thought the overall photo caught the essence of this shaded creek near Baroon Pocket dam.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
another pleasing, artistic post.
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise