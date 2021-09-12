Previous
Roots by jeneurell
Photo 1465

Roots

You do have to love the wonderful roots on the big fig trees in the Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve at Maleny.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Babs ace
I love the roots of fig trees, they always look so elegant.
September 12th, 2021  
Ethel ace
A big gasp of appreciation from me
September 12th, 2021  
