Photo 1465
Roots
You do have to love the wonderful roots on the big fig trees in the Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve at Maleny.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Babs
ace
I love the roots of fig trees, they always look so elegant.
September 12th, 2021
Ethel
ace
A big gasp of appreciation from me
September 12th, 2021
