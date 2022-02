Forbidden territory

We have been in Mapleton for about 6-7 years and never walked up this road. There are a few signs saying 'trespassers forbidden' and 'private road' but they are far from recent. This morning we couldn't resist and it was a nice walk past bushland and a few houses. We had heard there was a short cut to the road behind our house - but only if you go through someones yard. We weren't that game - so retraced our steps.