Coffee pot family

For the 52 week challenge Week 7 - Coffee. There is a history behind my coffee pot family. The smallest was given to me by a friend in Italy in the 1990s. It was actually his mothers - he decided we couldn't live without a coffee pot so he said "here is Mum's" and she had no say in it! We agreed, so bought the second so we could at least get two cups of coffee out of one. The third is an electric one - won recently in a raffle at the Mapleton Mens Shed.