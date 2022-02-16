Previous
Next
John in his workshop by jeneurell
Photo 1545

John in his workshop

John has a workshop in his garage and is currently making a welding table. He is always welding little bits and pieces but he did build a steel boat once. I have checked and he is not building another.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise