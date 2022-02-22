Previous
Tangled vine by jeneurell
Tangled vine

I wonder just how they become looped around - is it how they grow, how the wind pushes them around or do people just tie them in a knot?
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
Fascinating! It looks as if people tie them up, but why would they do that? Maybe it's just a natural phenomenon? Lovely in any case.
February 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these lovely shapes and textures.
February 23rd, 2022  
