Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1551
Tangled vine
I wonder just how they become looped around - is it how they grow, how the wind pushes them around or do people just tie them in a knot?
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1603
photos
26
followers
49
following
425% complete
View this month »
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Latest from all albums
1549
48
1550
49
1551
50
1552
51
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
vine
,
photo.
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fascinating! It looks as if people tie them up, but why would they do that? Maybe it's just a natural phenomenon? Lovely in any case.
February 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these lovely shapes and textures.
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close