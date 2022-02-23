Previous
Monstero deliciosa by jeneurell
Photo 1552

Monstero deliciosa

Did anyone else call them Monsterio delicio's. I guess it is a flower. I know that the fruit can be eaten, but have never tried it.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

Corinne ace
Looks like a giant flower , how big is it ?
February 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, but I have never heard of it.
February 23rd, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@cocobella The flower part is about 23 cm high, so it is a big flower. It is called plant gruyere in French.
February 23rd, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@ludwigsdiana It is a tropical plant - and a bit of a menace in some places. It was very popular as a house plant in Australia in the 1970s but I don't know if they fruit indoors. It is also called a Swiss cheese plant - and a few other names.
February 23rd, 2022  
