Photo 1552
Monstero deliciosa
Did anyone else call them Monsterio delicio's. I guess it is a flower. I know that the fruit can be eaten, but have never tried it.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
4
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1551
1552
Tags
monstero
Corinne
ace
Looks like a giant flower , how big is it ?
February 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, but I have never heard of it.
February 23rd, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@cocobella
The flower part is about 23 cm high, so it is a big flower. It is called plant gruyere in French.
February 23rd, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It is a tropical plant - and a bit of a menace in some places. It was very popular as a house plant in Australia in the 1970s but I don't know if they fruit indoors. It is also called a Swiss cheese plant - and a few other names.
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
