Photo 1554
Week 8: leading lines.
52 week challenge: Week 8 leading lines. I wanted my leading lines to actually lead somewhere - so lined my ukulele up with my reflection in the mirror.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
25th February 2022 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w8
