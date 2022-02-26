Previous
Rain, rain and more rain by jeneurell
Photo 1555

Rain, rain and more rain

We have had heaps of rain for a few days and more to come. There are many creeks rising, landslips, flooded roads and some houses but fortunately not where I live. Still, I did have to mop up my studio floor.
26th February 2022

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
