The weird and wonderful world of fungi by jeneurell
Photo 1561

The weird and wonderful world of fungi

This rather amazing fungi - about 10 cm high, maybe a bit more - was spotted in amongst the mulch on the footpath on Delicia Road this morning.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
What a great find and shot! It reminds me of morels although the colour is wrong.
March 6th, 2022  
