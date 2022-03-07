Previous
Next
Bread in the oven by jeneurell
Photo 1562

Bread in the oven

John often cooks sour dough bread. He has been using a fairly complicated process, but read of someone just putting everything in together at the same time - a lot easier and basically we can't tell the difference.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise