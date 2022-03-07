Sign up
Photo 1562
Bread in the oven
John often cooks sour dough bread. He has been using a fairly complicated process, but read of someone just putting everything in together at the same time - a lot easier and basically we can't tell the difference.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1562
