Previous
Next
Modular home by jeneurell
Photo 1582

Modular home

A few weeks ago this block was flooded - but since then the ground level has been built up, foundations and bearers put in and today the house arrived. It came in three pieces - this is the second being craned off the truck and onto the bearers.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise