Previous
Next
Swamp hen making nest by jeneurell
Photo 1584

Swamp hen making nest

The swamp hen has taken advantage of one of the salvinia molesta islands to make a nest out in the the lilyponds. So far the nest is the flat round piece on the right hand side of the photo and it is made of waterlily leaves and other debris.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise