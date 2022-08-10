Sign up
Photo 1619
Embroidered photo
Here is something to do with photos you don't know what else to do with. I have actually handstitched photos for years, but recently did a small course with Domestika (all video in Spanish!) and learnt a few new stitches.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
embroidery
,
phonephoto
,
photoembroidery
