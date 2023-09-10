Previous
Tree orchids by jeneurell
Photo 1696

Tree orchids

The magnificant display of tree orchids and a staghorn on the footpath on a nearby street in Mapleton. The house owner came out while I was photographing so I asked her what she did to keep them so abundant - she said 'nothing'!
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Christine Louise
That is a very impressive display of orchids and well captured by you
September 10th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How absolutely splendid!
September 10th, 2023  
