Tree trunks

It had been quite messy along this bank of the Lilyponds but the council have been in and cleaned it up a bit and removed the excess foliage. I suspect it was just some broken branches after a storm, but at least now it is cleaned up and open which meant I saw this twisty tree that I hadn't seen before. I'm wondering now whether the cut on the first tree originally joined up with the twisty branch on the middle tree!