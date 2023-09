Sunday morning

What a mess we seem to be getting into. After not going out to much with John resting his leg after his fall at the waterfall a couple of weeks ago - lots of things have taken up residence in our sunroom. John's side of the coffee table is significantly clearer than mine as he is a Kindle and mobile phone sort of person - I'm more into books and crosswords, but have to take responsibility for all the mess on the table in the background as that is my 'macro photography' workstation at the moment.