Previous
Grevillea by jeneurell
Photo 1704

Grevillea

The Grevillea's are all in flower at the moment. This isn't my Grevillea - it was in and adjoinging street and hanging over the footpath. We do have a couple in our back lane that haven't grown well, but our Grevillea robusta flowers all year round.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beauty, fabulous tones and bokeh.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise