Photo 1704
Grevillea
The Grevillea's are all in flower at the moment. This isn't my Grevillea - it was in and adjoinging street and hanging over the footpath. We do have a couple in our back lane that haven't grown well, but our Grevillea robusta flowers all year round.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
flower
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beauty, fabulous tones and bokeh.
September 19th, 2023
