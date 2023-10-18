Previous
Exhibition coming up by jeneurell
Exhibition coming up

I managed to get and edition of little linocut prints done today for a Maleny Printmakers exhibition next month. I still have to put some colour on them with watercolour - but at least I have a start on them.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Diana ace
That sounds like quite a job you have ahead of you. would be lovely to see them when done.
October 20th, 2023  
