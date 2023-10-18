Sign up
Photo 1728
Exhibition coming up
I managed to get and edition of little linocut prints done today for a Maleny Printmakers exhibition next month. I still have to put some colour on them with watercolour - but at least I have a start on them.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1896
photos
45
followers
61
following
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1724
166
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
167
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
19th October 2023 10:06am
Exif
View Info
prints
,
exhibition
,
linocut
,
phonephoto
Diana
ace
That sounds like quite a job you have ahead of you. would be lovely to see them when done.
October 20th, 2023
