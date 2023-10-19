Previous
Kangaroo paws by jeneurell
Photo 1728

Kangaroo paws

I am quite delighted that my Kangaroo Paw's are coming into flower again. I actually only have one plant, but it is huge so I am sure it is happy with it's position in our sunny rock garden.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
