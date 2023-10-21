Christmas is coming

Well, it is a fair way off yet! I went down to Nambour yesterday to get my hair cut, but only the barber was there - no hairdressers! 'Come back Monday" she said. I continued on to the pet shop because I'd broken a bit of the bird feeder - no bird feeders either! Then there was half an hours wait in the bank to get some money changed. I think I bought these little fellows as retail therapy. I thought they were rather cute (especially for less than 3 dollars each) but I don't think my husband was equally impressed.