Previous
Christmas is coming by jeneurell
Photo 1730

Christmas is coming

Well, it is a fair way off yet! I went down to Nambour yesterday to get my hair cut, but only the barber was there - no hairdressers! 'Come back Monday" she said. I continued on to the pet shop because I'd broken a bit of the bird feeder - no bird feeders either! Then there was half an hours wait in the bank to get some money changed. I think I bought these little fellows as retail therapy. I thought they were rather cute (especially for less than 3 dollars each) but I don't think my husband was equally impressed.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! How cute is this?!!!
October 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw don't they look sweet.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise