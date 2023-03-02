Previous
16 frame images by jeneurell
110 / 365

16 frame images

While I still was making my way through the Coolpix P900 manual I found I could take 16 shots and fit them all in the one pic - haven't actually found a use for this, but thought I try it anyway.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
