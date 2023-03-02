Sign up
110 / 365
16 frame images
While I still was making my way through the Coolpix P900 manual I found I could take 16 shots and fit them all in the one pic - haven't actually found a use for this, but thought I try it anyway.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
coolpix
,
p900
,
16frameshot
