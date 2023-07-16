Previous
Cyanotype: Golden Curtain Crust by jeneurell
Cyanotype: Golden Curtain Crust

Cyanotype is an alternative photographic process. This one is currently on exhibition at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve in Maleny - and has been sold as well. Photographs of the Golden Curtain Crust fungi were taken in the Mary Caircross Scenic Reserve at Maleny, Qld. Nine 7" square negatives were printed out on my lazer printer and arranged on a printmaking paper that had been coated with cyanotype solution, after it was dry. It was then placed in the sun (under glass so they didn't all blow away) and exposed for a few minutes, then rinsed in water to fix the images. I have also hand sewn the orange lines. The process goes back to around 1860, but it is still a favourite with many artists.
Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
