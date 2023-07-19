Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
Bokeh: Camelia
I particularly liked the bokeh in this shot of our neighbours Camelia. As they tend to hang over our fence we sort of consider them as ours.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
depthoffield
,
canon50d
