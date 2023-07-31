Previous
The escapees by jeneurell
122 / 365

The escapees

Macro. Nikon D800 with 120mm with 36mm and 12mm extension tubes. By the time I'd got my dandelion home and moved it a few times it had more or less fallen to bits! These 4 bits just landed right.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

