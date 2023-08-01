Sign up
123 / 365
Macro: Cotton bobbins
A 120mm lens with three extension tubes were used for this. It does give me a true macro shot - but certainly not much depth of field either. Which, of course, was to be expected.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
macro
,
household
,
nikond800
,
24-120mm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Mmm, I like these bobbins.
August 1st, 2023
