Macro: Cotton bobbins by jeneurell
123 / 365

Macro: Cotton bobbins

A 120mm lens with three extension tubes were used for this. It does give me a true macro shot - but certainly not much depth of field either. Which, of course, was to be expected.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Issi Bannerman ace
Mmm, I like these bobbins.
August 1st, 2023  
