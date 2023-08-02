Sign up
124 / 365
Little red truck - the Ford
Very close up. Taken with NikonD800 with all three extension tubes.
2nd August 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1791
photos
28
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Different shots
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
1st August 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
depthoffield
,
nikond800
