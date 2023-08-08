Previous
Yellow leaf by jeneurell
125 / 365

Yellow leaf

There was little light so I thought this yellow leaf was a good candidate for a shallow depth of field shot. It had seen better days but was conveniently resting on a handrail in view of my camera.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise