Previous
Fungi underside by jeneurell
126 / 365

Fungi underside

I'd taken photos of the top of the fungi where the skin was textured, however when I took some macro photos of the underneath I found all these little holes. I guess that is where the spores emerge from.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise