126 / 365
Fungi underside
I'd taken photos of the top of the fungi where the skin was textured, however when I took some macro photos of the underneath I found all these little holes. I guess that is where the spores emerge from.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
orange
,
texture
,
fungi
,
mapleton
,
nikond800
,
extensiontubes
