Dew on the Magnolia by jeneurell
127 / 365

Dew on the Magnolia

It is not my magnolia - I just passed it on my walk today. There had been a heavy dew and my phone did a reasonable job of catching it on the macro setting. I have been trying to do macro's on my SLR - but the phone is certainly easier!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

