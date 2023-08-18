Sign up
132 / 365
Pansy
There are quite a few pansies out in the garden at the moment. I picked this one and brought it inside to take some photos with my extension tubes - and cropped in a bit as well to get this shot of the centre of the flower.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
nikond800
,
extensiontubes
