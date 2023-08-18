Previous
Pansy by jeneurell
132 / 365

Pansy

There are quite a few pansies out in the garden at the moment. I picked this one and brought it inside to take some photos with my extension tubes - and cropped in a bit as well to get this shot of the centre of the flower.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Photo Details

