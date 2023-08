Macro: Lantana

Lantana is a pest in Australia. It was introduced from the tropical Americas or Africa although I don't know when. The flower is about 2 cm across and is actually quite pretty - almost like a miniature buch of flowers of different colours. My friends with properties though spend a lot of their time digging, burning and poisoning Lantana in an attempt to eradicate it and it grows like a blackberry bush into a dense thorny thicket without the benefit of an edible fruit.