Ice pack

This has been a nice one to fiddle around with. It started as a macro of the ice on a packet of mince. I'd only got it out of the freezer, but being in Queensland in winter meant that the ice started to melt instantly and slip down the packet - so I only got the one shot! Couldn't resist changing the colour to blue. Just to make i look a bit more cooler. Spaghetti Bolonaise for dinner tonight!