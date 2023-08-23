Sign up
Stacked macro: Liquidamber seed pod
Haven't got it perfect yet! I took 11 photos of the seed pod with each photo focusing on a different part of the seed pod, and then stacked them in Photoshop. NikonD800 with 24-120 mm lens (set on 120mm) and 20 and 36 mm extension tubes. f8. ISO100
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
macro
stacked
seedpod
nikond800
