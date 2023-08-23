Previous
Stacked macro: Liquidamber seed pod by jeneurell
134 / 365

Stacked macro: Liquidamber seed pod

Haven't got it perfect yet! I took 11 photos of the seed pod with each photo focusing on a different part of the seed pod, and then stacked them in Photoshop. NikonD800 with 24-120 mm lens (set on 120mm) and 20 and 36 mm extension tubes. f8. ISO100
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
