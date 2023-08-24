Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
135 / 365
ICM: abstraction
After a few days of peering into the camera to focus on macro's it was freedom to wave the camera around and do a few Intentional Camera Movement shots.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1819
photos
31
followers
56
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Latest from all albums
1680
133
1681
1682
1683
134
1684
135
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Different shots
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
23rd August 2023 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
canon50d
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close