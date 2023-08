Light and shade: Under the Camphor Laurel

The Camphor Laurel is not exactly a deciduous tree, but each year is sheds many leaves. In Spring (we are almost there in Australia) the new growth pushes the old leaves off - so never a bare branch tree and always green, but it does have it's cycle. Time for John to cut the grass again - that gets rid of the leaves, but in the meantime I'm enjoyiing photographing them.