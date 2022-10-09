Sign up
183 / 365
Sunrise at Nikiana
Last sunrise this morning before returning to the UK after a wonderful week, I’d love to return
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
183
photos
8
followers
0
following
50% complete
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Views
1
365
Canon EOS M50m2
9th October 2022 5:57am
Tags
sunrise
,
last
,
nikiana
