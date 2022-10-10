Sign up
184 / 365
Autumnal Colours
Back in the UK today and surrounded by autumnal colours
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
184
photos
8
followers
0
following
50% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
10th October 2022 1:57pm
Tags
colours
autumnal
Leave a Comment
