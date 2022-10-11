Previous
Women in Insurance Awards by jeremyccc
Women in Insurance Awards

I was honoured to be a judge for the Women in Insurance Awards 2022 and enjoyed the awards dinner with 600 people at the Hilton Park Lane tonight. Many inspirational winners announced.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Jeremy Cross

