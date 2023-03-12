Previous
Bough Beech Reservoir by jeremyccc
337 / 365

Bough Beech Reservoir

A peaceful scene first thing in the morning
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Oh, wow! Love the expanse of the water and sky! Fav
March 12th, 2023  
Beautiful scene!
March 12th, 2023  
That belongs hanging on the wall of a spa!
March 12th, 2023  
nice one
March 12th, 2023  
