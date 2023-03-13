Sign up
338 / 365
The Old Bailey
I attended a fascinating production called Jury Trial and Error in Court No.1 at the Old Bailey tonight. The Old Bailey is a beautiful building.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
old
,
court
,
bailey
