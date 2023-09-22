Previous
Tonbridge Castle by jeremyccc
Tonbridge Castle

Tonbridge Castle in the morning sun today. It was built in 1259!
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Photo Details

Wylie ace
It looks in better repair than the one we visited yesterday!
September 22nd, 2023  
