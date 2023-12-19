Previous
National Portrait Gallery by jeremyccc
Photo 619

National Portrait Gallery

The National Portrait Gallery, at the north end of Trafalgar Square, looking elegant at night
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise