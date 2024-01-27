Previous
Westminster Hall

I visited Westminster Hall today. You might recognise it as the building where Queen Elizabeth II lay in state after her passing in 2022.

The Hall was completed in 1099 and the roof is from the 14th century.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing building
January 27th, 2024  
Desi
Fabulous photo. It looks like an absolutely amazing place to visit
January 27th, 2024  
