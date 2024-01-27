Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 658
Westminster Hall
I visited Westminster Hall today. You might recognise it as the building where Queen Elizabeth II lay in state after her passing in 2022.
The Hall was completed in 1099 and the roof is from the 14th century.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
658
photos
41
followers
28
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
roof
,
westminster
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing building
January 27th, 2024
Desi
Fabulous photo. It looks like an absolutely amazing place to visit
January 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close