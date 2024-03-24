Sign up
Photo 715
Photo 715
Lots of Snow
Nice to have new snow but it's windy today so you can see snow particles in the air and wind blowing snow off the top of the mountain!
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
snow
,
new
,
windy
Desi
That is so beautiful
March 24th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
That's a fabulous scene
March 24th, 2024
